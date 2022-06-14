Girl, 17, ‘raped in toilet of train between London and Kent’ as police appeal for witnesses
Detectives are appealing for witnesses
A 17-year-old girl was raped in the toilet of a train running from London to Kent, the British Transport Police said.
Detectives are now appealing for witnesses to the incident which took place on a service between Eltham and Dartford in one of the toilet cubicles in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, 20 May.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released on police bail pending further enquiries.
A BTP spokesperson said in a statement: “Officers investigating a rape on-board a service travelling between Eltham and Dartford are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information.
“At just after 2.30pm on Friday 20 May, a 17-year-old girl was raped in one of the train’s toilet cubicles.
“A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection and released on police bail pending further enquiries.”
Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with information to assist their investigation.
If you witnessed this incident, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200052185.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.