More than 600 artefacts were stolen from a building housing items from Bristol Museum’s British Empire and Commonwealth collection on 25 September, Avon and Somerset Police said as the force appealed for information.

The high-value items are understood to have been stolen between 1am and 2am. Detectives are looking to speak to four people who they believe will be able to help them with investigations, and have released CCTV footage of them.

Officer in the case, DC Dan Burgan, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city. These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

“So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking liaising with the victims.

open image in gallery Police have asked people to come forward if they recognise the men pictured ( Avon & Somerset Police )

“If you recognise the men pictured or have seen any of the possible items being sold online, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225269603.”

The British Empire & Commonwealth collection contains thousands of historic objects, photographs and films which Bristol Museum say document “the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.”

