Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham’s Victoria Square

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teeanger boy was stabbed to death in broad daylight in Birmingham city centre’s Victoria Square.

The 17-year-old was attacked in the busy public square outside the Town Hall and Council House on Saturday, just before 3.30pm.

He was taken to hospital, but later died.

West Midlands Police has launched a murder investigation and stepped up its presence in the city centre. No arrests have been made yet.

Chief Inspector James Spencer said: “The life of a 17-year-old boy has tragically been taken away and all our thoughts are with his family and friends at this awful time.

“It’s very early stages in the investigation but we have a team of skilled detectives who are working to identify, and arrest, whoever did this.

“We fully understand the shock and concern this will cause, and although it is being treated as an isolated incident, a visible police presence will remain across the city centre.”

Police said they want to hear from anyone including tourists who walked through the area at the time or who may have been taking pictures by The River statue near the Council House as they may have “vital information or evidence”.

Last year, a report by the Office for National Statistics revealed the number of people killed with a knife in England and Wales was at its highest for 76 years in 2021/22.

The ONS said the recent increase was driven by an 18 per cent rise in the number of male victims, from 184 to 218, in the 12 months to March 2022.

The force can be contacted on 101 or online, quoting log 2619 of January 20.