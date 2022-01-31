Police seize cannabis worth £300,000, three guns and two crossbows in London raid
Detectives at the East Area Command executed search warrants at three industrial units in Rainham, where the drugs and weapons were seized.
Police have seized £300,000 worth of cannabis, three guns and two crossbows in a raid in east London last Monday.
A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences at the industrial units in Rainham, where live ammunition, spent cartridges, cash and some Class B drugs were also recovered.
He was taken to an east London police station then later released on bail.
Detective Sergeant Owen Morgan, of the East Area Drugs Focus Desk, said: “This successful operation although led by the East Area Drugs Focus Desk, was the result of great collaborative teamwork across the borough, in particular by the Violence Suppression Unit.
“The outcome is the disruption of organised crime that is a blight on communities. I have no doubt that the criminality we uncovered during the searches that spanned two days would have negatively impacted an area reaching far beyond Rainham.
“We will continue to combine our resources in order to dismantle and disrupt organised crime wherever we find it.”
Police urge members of the public with information about the seized drugs and weapons should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 946/24 Jan. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.