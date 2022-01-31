Police have seized £300,000 worth of cannabis, three guns and two crossbows in a raid in east London last Monday.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug offences at the industrial units in Rainham, where live ammunition, spent cartridges, cash and some Class B drugs were also recovered.

He was taken to an east London police station then later released on bail.

Detective Sergeant Owen Morgan, of the East Area Drugs Focus Desk, said: “This successful operation although led by the East Area Drugs Focus Desk, was the result of great collaborative teamwork across the borough, in particular by the Violence Suppression Unit.

“The outcome is the disruption of organised crime that is a blight on communities. I have no doubt that the criminality we uncovered during the searches that spanned two days would have negatively impacted an area reaching far beyond Rainham.

“We will continue to combine our resources in order to dismantle and disrupt organised crime wherever we find it.”

Police urge members of the public with information about the seized drugs and weapons should call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 946/24 Jan. Those who wish to remain anonymous should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.