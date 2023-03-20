For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An armed Metropolitan Police officer escaped prosecution for domestic abuse after controlling “every step” of the investigation, a woman has claimed as the force faces a damning report on misogyny in its ranks.

As soon as he knew he was under suspicion, the woman alleges the officer used his experience responding to domestic abuse cases to wipe social media, clean up his phone and dictate her police statement to get the probe “shut down”.

He remains serving in Britain’s largest force more than a year after being arrested by a different force on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour towards his partner.

The officer was released without charge, and Scotland Yard has not yet decided if he will face disciplinary proceedings.

The man’s former partner, Lauren*, spoke to The Independent ahead of the release of a report expected to criticise the force for failing to tackle problems linked to misogyny, homophobia and racism.

The review by Louise Casey was commissioned in 2021 after the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, then a serving armed officer in the Met.

Lauren said her ex-boyfriend was a “scary individual” who had started to show “anger and aggression” after they moved in together.

She said he would call her a “whore”, “slut” and “c***” while criticising her physical appearance and mental health, adding: “He would have these angry outbursts where he would damage the door frames, the puppy gate, flip over the coffee table, throw and smash glasses.

“He punched a hole in the wall next to my head and said I should be grateful that it was the wall he hit, and not me … he would claim that it was my fault, that I made him like this.”

Lauren said the officer started restricting her contact with family and friends and controlling her finances, and regularly went through her mobile phone messages after gaining her password. Concerned friends later reported him to police out of fear for her safety.

Blindsided by a call from an investigator in a force outside the Met, the woman said she “panicked” and told her partner before detectives could come to their home.

“He went into survival mode,” Lauren said. “He was just demanding that I tell him every step of the investigation, every single thing that the officer [in charge] had said.

“When he got home from work that night, he deleted all of his social media and wiped both his phone and his iPad.”

✕ David Carrick: Rishi Sunak says police 'must address failings' to protect women

The officer responded to domestic abuse cases “all the time” before becoming a firearms officer in the Metropolitan Police and was familiar with investigative processes and prosecution thresholds, the woman added.

Lauren said her former boyfriend stood over her shoulder as she wrote an email responding to detectives, instructing her on what to say in an attempt to get the investigation “shut down”.

The statement, which the woman later retracted, said he had never been “physically violent”, that her friends’ report had been “extensively exaggerated”, that she “did not fear any violence” and had mental health issues including PTSD and depression.

“I can confirm that [officer] is not controlling or coercive in his behaviours towards me and we are in a good and healthy relationship,” it went on.

“I do not want to support any further police proceedings, and I am wholly against a ‘victimless prosecution’.”

WhatsApp messages seen by The Independent show the officer requesting information on the investigation from the woman, writing: “This is my career babe … let me know what they [investigating officers] say.”

Other messages suggest that he told a supervisor about the domestic abuse report and needed “to know if I’m going to be getting nicked so that I can inform my [Police Federation] rep and solicitor”, saying: “It’s my career on the line … I am shitting myself over all of this.”

As the investigation continued, Lauren said the police officer researched the “ins and outs of the law”, looking up official guidance on controlling and coercive behaviour and pressuring her for details of the probe.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 / 50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 19 March 2023 Undated hanBumblebee nectaring on pink cherry blossom at Sheringham Park in Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 18 March 2023 Uganda’s Husnah Kukundakwe in action during the Women’s MC 50m Butterfly heats on day three of the Citi Para Swimming World Series at Ponds Forge, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 17 March 2023 The Prince and Princess of Wales laugh as they arrive for a visit to the 1st Battalion Irish Guards for the St Patrick’s Day Parade, at Mons Barracks in Aldershot PA UK news in pictures 16 March 2023 Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, on set in between filming scenes at the harbour for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews, Scotland PA UK news in pictures 15 March 2023 Britain’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt gestures as he poses with the budget box at Downing Street in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 14 March 2023 Sir Dr. Brian May, musician, songwriter and animal Welfare Advocate, from Windlesham, is made a Knight Bachelor by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace PA UK news in pictures 13 March 2023 Demonstrators take part in a protest by junior doctors, amid a dispute with the government over pay, outside of Saint Thomas Hospital, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 12 March 2023 A convoy of 374 Tractors make their way through Pateley Bridge in North Yorkshire during the Knaresborough Tractor Run PA UK news in pictures 11 March 2023 A Dachshund miniature strides across the judging ring on day three of Crufts at the NEC Arena in Birmingham Getty UK news in pictures 10 March 2023 Cars are driven along a snow-covered road in Lever Causeway, near Birkenhead, north west England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 March 2023 A woman walks past the Beatles statue in the snow at Pier Head in Liverpool as the Met Office has issued an amber warning for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 40cm of snow in some areas. PA UK news in pictures 8 March 2023 Demonstrators hold placards reading ""Women, Life, Freedom" as they demonstrate against the persecution of women in Iran, on Whitehall in central London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 March 2023 A Harlequin Great Dane named H and a Chihuahua named Boo during a photo call for the launch of this year's Crufts, at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 6 March 2023 A group of people lay floral tributes left near the scene in the St Mellons area of Cardiff where three people who disappeared on a night out have died in a road traffic accident PA UK news in pictures 5 March 2023 A woman on a penny-farthing at Marble Arch before taking part in a protest, organised by the London Cycling Campaign, calling for safe cycling for women in London PA UK news in pictures 4 March 2023 A demonstartor holds smoke flares as he takes part in an anti-immigration protesters march in Dover on the south-east coast of England AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 March 2023 Architect Shahed Saleem in the Ramadan Pavilion 2023 at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. PA UK news in pictures 2 March 2023 Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) South East Region at a rally in Chichester, West Sussex, in a long-running dispute over pay PA UK news in pictures 1 March 2023 Members of the Welsh Guards replace their bearskin headress after giving three cheers during a St David's Day visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Combermere Barracks in Windsor, Berkshire PA UK news in pictures 28 February 2023 Princess of Wales and Prince William take part in a spin class uring a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Center to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing, in Port Talbot, Wales AP UK news in pictures 27 February 2023 Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Guildhall in Windsor, Berkshire, following the announcement that they have struck a deal over the Northern Ireland Protocol PA UK news in pictures 26 February 2023 Homes sit close to the cliff edge at Hemsby in Norfolk, where the beach has been closed off because of significant erosion and the risk that homes could fall into the sea PA UK news in pictures 25 February 2023 Members of the Russian Democratic Society, a group of Russian citizens living in the UK, stage a protest outside the Russian embassy in London, to mark the one year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine PA UK news in pictures 24 February 2023 Members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces enter 10 Downing Street, in London, after the National one minutes silence to mark one year since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 23 February 2023 Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech at the head office of the Co-Operative Group in Manchester, unveiling plans for a mission-led Labour government, with five national missions setting out his objectives for a Labour government if the party gains power at the next general election PA UK news in pictures 22 February 2023 Ukrainian soldiers pose with a Ukrainian flag next to a military vehicle at Bovington Camp in Dorset Getty UK news in pictures 21 February 2023 Stunning colours before sunrise as people walk their dogs on Tynemouth Longsands beach in Tynemouth on the North east coast PA UK news in pictures 20 February 2023 Visitors observe ‘Dippy the Diplodocus’ at the Herbert Art Gallery and Museum in Coventry, where the museum will be hosting the 26-metre long replica skeleton for the next three years PA UK news in pictures 19 February 2023 Flowers, and ribbons on a bridge over the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, where police recovered a body on Sunday, which was found by members of the public close to where Nicola Bulley disappeared on January 27 PA UK news in pictures 18 February 2023 Protesters clash at a refugees welcome rally in Liverpool city centre PA UK news in pictures 17 February 2023 A Porsche 911 car is damaged by a fallen tree in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, as a result of storm Otto PA UK news in pictures 16 February 2023 The Royal Mint of a 50p coin featuring Professor Albus Dumbledore as part of a Harry Potter-themed collection. PA UK news in pictures 15 February 2023 Swans by the River Severn in Worcester. PA UK news in pictures 14 February 2023 One of the new works by Banksy, appears to show a 1950’s housewife, wearing a classic blue pinny and yellow washing up gloves, with a swollen eye and a missing tooth seemingly shoving her male partner into a chest freezer, the piece is set on a white wall backdrop in Kent PA UK news in pictures 13 February 2023 The sunrises through the sea mist over the sculpture “The Couple” by Sean Henry at Newbiggin-by-the-Sea on the Northumberland coast. PA UK news in pictures 12 February 2023 England’s Ollie Chessum dives in to score his sides second try during the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 11 February 2023 Sam Smith arrives for the Brit Awards ceremony EPA UK news in pictures 10 February 2023 Commuters pass Tower Bridge in London EPA UK news in pictures 9 February 2023 A robin redbreast takes flight in Dublin’s botanic gardens PA UK news in pictures 8 February 2023 King Charles III shakes hands with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as he welcomes at Buckingham Palace, in London, ahead of an audience during his first visit to the UK since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. POOL/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 7 February 2023 The Rt Reverend Glyn Webster lights a candle in front of the newly restored Lady Chapel East Window at All Saints North Street in York, one of thirteen stained glass windows from the church undergoing conservation work at Barley Studio PA UK news in pictures 6 February 2023 Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen on the picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff PA UK news in pictures 5 February 2023 Britain’s former prime minister Liz Truss leaves her home on February 5, 2023 in London, England. Ms Truss has written a 4,000-word essay in today’s Sunday Telegraph in which she stood by her plans to boost economic growth during her short tenure in No 10 Getty UK news in pictures 4 February 2023 Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker fails to stop team-mate Joel Matip (not pictured) from scoring an own goal during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton PA UK news in pictures 3 February 2023 A member of the public lines the road into St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, with missing posters of Nicola Bulley, 45, as police continue their search for the missing woman who was last seen on the morning of Friday January 27, when she was spotted walking her dog on a footpath by the nearby River Wyre PA UK news in pictures 2 February 2023 Not your usual prisoner! Police respond to reporters of a swan being removed from the harbour by a drunk male before it being involved in a collision on Mutley Plain. The bird was taken to the vets where they are nursing it back to health Plymouth Police - D Section Response UK news in pictures 1 February 2023 Teachers hold placards as they shout slogans while taking part in a protest organised in Manchester as part of a national strike day. AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 31 January 2023 Members of the Up Helly Aa 'Jarl Squad' parade through the streets in Lerwick, Shetland Islands AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 January 2023 First Minister Nicola Sturgeon using a camera during her visit to BBC Studioworks in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 29 January 2023 Passersby chat with the police as they arrive to see King Charles III and the Princess Royal attend a church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk PA

“I refused to talk about the investigation with him at home so he would drive me to work, force me to talk about it and would not unlock the car doors until I’d answered whatever he said,” she recalled.

In a later statement to police after managing to leave the relationship and move out of their home, the woman explained why she was not “able to write the truth” in her first email, adding: “I didn’t want to support the investigation in the first place as I was scared, not because it was false.”

“[Officer] has known about the police investigation from the start when you first called me,” she warned investigators.

“I was scared that he might think it was me who had reported him so I told him right away. He told me not to tell you certain things in my statement.”

The woman said she had been left a “shell” of herself by the abuse, and had not called the police herself “because [her former partner] is a police officer and I was frightened of the way he would react”.

She provided new statements, alongside messages, photos and videos of the damage in their home, and the friends who made the initial report were interviewed.

But in November, the investigating force wrote to Lauren saying it had decided “no further action should be taken”.

An email seen by The Independent claimed “there was not enough evidence to support a pattern of coercive control” and told the woman she was “clearly capable of asserting herself in the event of disputes within their relationship”.

Lauren has lodged a formal complaint over the “atrocious” handling of the domestic abuse investigation, saying she was not offered help to leave home or any other support to give evidence against her partner safely.

“No officers attended my address to complete a welfare check and see for themselves the damage my partner was doing,” she wrote.

The domestic abuse case was investigated by a force outside London (PA) (PA Wire)

“I did not physically see any officers until eight months after the investigation had started and I had moved away from the area.

“I have not felt believed, and this has caused me to have serious doubts about whether coming forward was the right thing to do. I have no knowledge of the current status of the internal investigation.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the officer was put on restricted duties following his arrest by a different force and cannot “deploy operationally with a firearm”.

“An investigation into the officer’s conduct is currently ongoing,” they added. “If it is found he has a case to answer for misconduct, he will face disciplinary proceedings.

“On 24 February [the date The Independent approached the force for comment] we were made aware of a number of further concerns about the officer’s behaviour and the Directorate of Professional Standards is reviewing.”

A statement said that commissioner Sir Mark Rowley was “determined to root out those who corrupt the Met’s integrity”.

“We have increased resources in the Directorate of Professional Standards, established the Anti-Corruption and Abuse Command, and developed the Crimestoppers Police Integrity Hotline,” it added.

“We’re doing all we can to confront head-on the issues that impact on the trust and confidence people have in the Met.”

The force that investigated the officer confirmed that it had received Lauren’s complaint about the probe and added: “It would be inappropriate to comment further while that complaint is being investigated.”

*name changed to protect anonymity