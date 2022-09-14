Police launch double murder inquiry after girl found dead with mother

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old girl found dead alongside her mother had been stabbed in the abdomen, police said, while a man arrested on suspicion remains in hospital.

The girl and her 44-year-old mother were found dead inside a house at Heath Estate, in the village of Great Waldingfield near Sudbury on 8 September, Suffolk Police said.

Officers were called to the scene just after 9.55am to reports of concerns for the safety of individuals at a property.

The force said that a 46-year-old man, who was found inside the house with serious injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

He was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.

The girl died of a stab wound to the abdomen, a post-mortem examination that was carried out on Tuesday recorded.

A post-mortem examination last week found the casuse of death for the mother was pressure on the neck.

Officers are treating it as a contained incident, with no wider threat to the community, and believe all three individuals were known to each other.

Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place in respect of both victims.

