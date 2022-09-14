Police launch double murder inquiry after girl found dead with mother
A 12-year-old girl found dead alongside her mother had been stabbed in the abdomen, police said, while a man arrested on suspicion remains in hospital.
The girl and her 44-year-old mother were found dead inside a house at Heath Estate, in the village of Great Waldingfield near Sudbury on 8 September, Suffolk Police said.
Officers were called to the scene just after 9.55am to reports of concerns for the safety of individuals at a property.
The force said that a 46-year-old man, who was found inside the house with serious injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
He was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge for treatment.
The girl died of a stab wound to the abdomen, a post-mortem examination that was carried out on Tuesday recorded.
A post-mortem examination last week found the casuse of death for the mother was pressure on the neck.
Officers are treating it as a contained incident, with no wider threat to the community, and believe all three individuals were known to each other.
Formal identification procedures have not yet taken place in respect of both victims.
More follows
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.