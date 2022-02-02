Police arrest ‘criminally hot’ burglar whose mugshot went viral

A police force has broke the hearts of an army of online admirers after they caught a convicted burglar whose shouldering mug shot had thousands swooning over him.

Officers trying to track down Jonathan Cahill, 37, for breaching the terms of his licence were flooded with messages from women saying: “We are looking for him too”.

One quipped: “I have handcuffs” while another asked: “If I find him, can I keep him?”

Cahill’s good looks backfired after his mug shot went viral and he became one of the most high-profile wanted criminals in the UK.

His chiselled good looks, piercing blue eyes and 6ft height attracted more attention that the typical police appeal.

He was described by some as a a “fit felon” and “criminally hot”.

However, admirers hoping to find him before the police did were left disappointed when West Yorkshire Police announced he had been caught.

A spokesperson for the force said: “An appeal was previously circulated in relation to Jonathan Cahill, 37, who was wanted on recall to prison.

“He has now been arrested and is in custody.”

But not all his fans were willing to give up the chase so easily.

Lena Cuniffe said: “The offer to keep him under house arrest if the prisons full still stands.”

Kaz Taylor offered her a hand, replying: “I’ll be round for coffee to help keep an eye on him.”

The force were besieged by comments from an army of female admirers who said they were all looking for him when they went public with his photo last week.

One response read: “I hope he’s not out in the cold. I have a spare room if he wants… Oh and a pair of handcuffs.”

It led to comparisons to American fugitive Jeremy Meeks, who was dubbed ‘the world’s hottest felon’ in 2014 and landed a modelling contract on his release from prison.

Reacting to the update, Kaz Lesley joked: “The largest search party ever can now be disbanded!”

Rachel Cheetham added: “I bet he handed himself in out of fear!”

SWNS