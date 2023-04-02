Police hunt driver after pregnant woman loses unborn baby in crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting the driver of a car involved in a crash which resulted in a pregnant woman losing her unborn baby.

The collision happened between a BMW and a Toyota on Cooks Lane in Solihull last year.

West Midlands Police have issued an image of a man they would like to speak to as they believe he may have been the driver of the BMW.

Officers previously arrested an 18-year-old passenger of the BMW on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, but he has been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

The force said the woman and her family had agreed to release the “private and sensitive” information about the baby loss to show the impact the collision has had on their lives.

Detective Constable Rachael Johnson, from Force CID, said: “This has had a lasting impact on the family who were left devastated that day at the loss of their unborn baby.

“We have carried out CCTV enquiries and spoken to witnesses and our investigation continues.

“I would appeal directly to the suspect to do the right thing and get in touch with us. Anyone who has any information on his whereabouts or about the incident please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should contact Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting investigation number 20/471463/22.