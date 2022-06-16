Police release image of suspect in 22 sexual assaults in London

Detectives investigating string of ‘very similar’ attacks in east London

Holly Bancroft
Thursday 16 June 2022 12:13
An e-fit of a man the police are looking for in connect with 22 reports of sexual assault

(Metropolitan Police)

Detectives have released a computer-generated image of a suspect in 22 reported sexual assault in east London.

The man reportedly cycled up to women who were out walking or running in the Hackney Marshes area and grabbed their buttocks from behind, touched their genitals or harassed them.

The Metropolitan Police said: “In each incident the description of the suspect and his actions have been very similar.

“Lone women have been out either walking or jogging when they have been approached by a male on a bicycle who has grabbed their buttocks from behind, or touched their genitals, before making inappropriate comments and riding off.”

Detectives are looking for a light skinned male, possible mixed race, who is aged either 16 or 17, and who is usually wearing a grey tracksuit.

Detective constable Hannah Rodericks said: “I understand this news may cause considerable concern among the community. We in the Central East Command Unit share that concern and are doing everything we can to identify and bring to justice the person responsible.

“It is imperative that he is identified but we need the public’s help.”

Anyone who has information that could help police should call 101 ref 4216097/22.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

