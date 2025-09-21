Police slam false claims they are investigating child for viewing social media post

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police have slammed claims they are investigating a child for viewing a social media post as “completely false”.

Footage circulating online caused outcry after it purported to show two officers from West Midlands Police attempting to seize a child’s phone over a social media post they viewed. But in a statement issued on Sunday, the force said the clips were “heavily edited” and “misleading”.

West Midlands Police said they were investigating a malicious communications offence after a complaint from a member of the public that a fake social media account had been created to send indecent messages of “an incredibly serious nature”.

They added the viral footage had been taken during an interaction with the mother of a 13-year-old suspect during a visit to her home.

open image in gallery Police said they had full bodyworn footage of the visit ( PA Archive )

“We are aware of reports that we are investigating a child for viewing a social media post. This is completely incorrect,” they said in the statement.

“We are investigating after a complaint from a member of the public that a fake social media account had been created in their name and had been used to send indecent messages.

“The offence being investigated is one of malicious communications - sending indecent or grossly offensive communication to cause distress or anxiety. The messages are of an incredibly serious nature and have caused serious concern for the victim.

“Officers made a number of attempts to speak to a suspect, a teenage girl, at her home address in Walsall earlier this month as part of the investigation.”

They said officers had spoken to the girl’s mother at her home on September 13 and explained they needed to speak to her daughter and recover her mobile phone as part of the investigation.

“The following day, the girl attended a police station for a voluntary interview, and the investigation continues,” the statement added.

“We are aware of a brief and heavily edited video clip showing part of the 13 September visit. The clip is misleading, and we have reviewed a 10-minute body worn video recording showing the full exchange.”