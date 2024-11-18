Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Two Met Police officers charged with sexual assault

Jerome Beasley, 41, and Luke Robinson, 39, are due to appear in court on Wednesday

Margaret Davis
Monday 18 November 2024 11:36 GMT
Metropolitan Police
Metropolitan Police

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with sexually assaulting a woman while off duty.

Jerome Beasley, 41, and Luke Robinson, 39, who work in the force’s Central West Command Unit, are set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

They are each accused of four counts of sexual assault on the woman at what the force called “a venue in W1” on April 21.

The officers are both currently suspended from duty.

