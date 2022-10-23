Armed police kill dog after two women ‘mauled in Oldham attack’
Man arrested under Dangerous Dogs Act 1991
A dog has been shot dead by police in Oldham after police said the animal escaped from a house and mauled two women.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) rushed to the scene in the Shakespeare Road area at 10am on Saturday in response to reports of a dog attack.
The two victims were taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening.
A man, 29, has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 and the dog was “destroyed” as a “safety precaution”, police said.
A spokesperson for GMP said the dog had to be killed “due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused”.
The dog’s breed has not yet been confirmed.
In a statement, a force spokesperson said: “This morning (Saturday 22 October 2022) at around 10.00am officers were called to reports of a dangerous dog that had attacked two people in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham.
“Officers attended the scene and two women had been attacked by a dog which is believed to have escaped from a property and was acting in an aggressive manner.
“Both women have been taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening.
“Specialist armed officers attended, and unfortunately due to the nature of the incident, the dog was destroyed as a safety precaution due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested at the scene for allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control injuring any person under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991. A scene remains in place and enquiries are ongoing.”
