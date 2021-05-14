Police hunt man who asked to buy baby

Police are investigating a report of a man trying to buy a baby from a woman in a street in Dudley earlier this week.

West Midlands Police said a woman was approached at around 8:30am on Tuesday as she walked with a pram in the Promenade in Brierley Hill, according to a statement from West Midlands Police.

The man asked the mother to buy her baby, going on to obstruct the woman’s path and trying to undo the pushchair’s safety belts.

The woman and her baby were able to escape unharmed as the mother pushed the man away and turned the pram around.

West Midlands Police said: “We would like to reassure people there have been no similar reports in the area, at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident and we are working to track down the man involved.”

Patrols have been increased in the surrounding area while officers have also been making CCTV enquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police using live chat at west-midlands.police.uk between 8am and midnight.

People can alternatively call 101 anytime or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

People are asked to quote crime reference number 20/200655/21.