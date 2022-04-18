Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after ‘confronting MoD police officers with knife’
The 29-year-old suspect was tasered and arrested by officers
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.
The suspect approached the two Ministry of Defence (MoD) police officers with the weapon on Horse Guards Parade, at around 8.50am.
The man has to be tasered and was then restrained by officers. He was was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.
There were no reports of any injuries. He remains in custody at a central London police station, the force said.
Police confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
The Met has launched an investigation into the incident and said it will liaise closely with the MoD Police as it progresses.
A number of forensic officers have been spotted at the scene putting items into plastic bags as they sweep the area for evidence.
The roads were closed and a police cordon put in place between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square.
Horse Guards Parade is the location for a number of government buildings, including the MoD, and is only a short distance from No10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.
A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 08:50hrs, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers.
“[A] Taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries.
“An investigation is under way. Met officers will continue to liaise closely with the Ministry of Defence Police as it progresses.”
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or otherwise has information to call 101, providing the reference 1730/18APR.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.