A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.

The suspect approached the two Ministry of Defence (MoD) police officers with the weapon on Horse Guards Parade, at around 8.50am.

The man has to be tasered and was then restrained by officers. He was was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

There were no reports of any injuries. He remains in custody at a central London police station, the force said.

Police confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Met has launched an investigation into the incident and said it will liaise closely with the MoD Police as it progresses.

Forensic officials work at a cordon on Whitehall in Westminster (REUTERS)

A number of forensic officers have been spotted at the scene putting items into plastic bags as they sweep the area for evidence.

The roads were closed and a police cordon put in place between Trafalgar Square and Parliament Square.

Horse Guards Parade is the location for a number of government buildings, including the MoD, and is only a short distance from No10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At around 08:50hrs, a 29-year-old man, who was armed with a knife, confronted two Ministry of Defence Police officers.

“[A] Taser was deployed and the man was restrained by officers. There were no reports of any injuries.

“An investigation is under way. Met officers will continue to liaise closely with the Ministry of Defence Police as it progresses.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or otherwise has information to call 101, providing the reference 1730/18APR.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.