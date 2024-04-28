For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Murder detectives investigating the discovery of a human torso found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford have opened four new crime scenes after making “further breakthroughs” in the case.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) launched an investigation after a member of the public found the torso at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on 4 April.

The victim is yet to be identified but is believed to be a white male in his 40s, who had been dead for a matter of days.

Two men, aged 42 and 68, were arrested on suspicion of murder earlier this week, while a 20-year-old man previously arrested was released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detective superintendent Lewis Hughes said on Sunday that the force has “uncovered more intelligence” and is now expanding its search to include four new scenes.

They include Worsley Road in Winton, Blackleach Reservoir and Linneyshaw Colliery Wood in Salford, along with Mitchell Street in Bury.

Human remains were found by a passer-by at Kersal Dale Wetlands in Salford on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

“As we close the net further on this investigation and uncover more intelligence, I want to reassure our communities we are doing everything in our power to ensure we obtain every available bit of available evidence,” he said.

“Our investigation so far has been a far-reaching and painstaking process, trawling through hundreds of hours of CCTV alongside recording several accounts from the public around the circumstances.

“The four scenes in place are to make sure we investigate thoroughly and continue with our good progress and remain committed to keeping you updated as and when we make further developments.”

Hundreds of officers, as well as divers and search dogs, have been combing the area by the nearby River Irwell since the torso was identified.

The identity of the victim remains unclear despite a scan of DNA databases. Police previously said the remains, which include the bottom of the back, buttocks and thigh, had no distinguishing marks.

Detective superintendent Hughes said at the time: “[The victim] is a man over the age of 40, with white skin tone, believed to be European, and most likely had blonde or light brown hair and blue eyes.”

The two suspects currently in extended custody are believed to know one another. The 42-year-old was arrested as officers boarded a bus in Eccles Old Road on Friday. The elder suspect was arrested at a property nearby.