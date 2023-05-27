Manhunt after burglar escapes prison van next to police station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are hunting a man who escaped from a prison transport van outside a police station in south London.

Kwami Richards absconded from the vehicle, operated by a private security company, in Brixton while he was being sent back to jail at 2pm on Friday.

An officer ran after Richards into Brixton Underground Station but was assaulted when they tried to apprehend the fugitive.

Richards, who has links to Wandsworth, then boarded a tube heading in the direction of London Victoria.

The 42-year-old is wanted on recall to prison for breaching his licence conditions after serving a sentence for burglary.

He was arrested by Metropolitan Police officers earlier and was in the process of being transported to prison when the incident occurred.

The force has warned the public that Richards must not be approached and to call 999 immediately if he is spotted.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4140/26May.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.