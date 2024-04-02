Police hunt gunman after man, 21, shot dead in west London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A manhunt has been launched in west London after a 21-year-old man was shot dead.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential address on Comeragh Road at 10.17pm on Monday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The victim was discovered with gunshot wounds and despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place. No arrests have been made so far.

Detective chief inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene (PA)

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half-an-hour period from 22.13. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.15pm on Monday April 1 to reports of an incident on Comeragh Road, W14.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR.