Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police hunt gunman after man, 21, shot dead in west London

He was pronounced dead at the scene after he was discovered with gunshot wounds

Holly Evans
Tuesday 02 April 2024 14:39
<p>The scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday</p>

The scene in Comeragh Road, West Kensington, west London, after a man was shot dead on Easter Monday

(PA Wire)

A manhunt has been launched in west London after a 21-year-old man was shot dead.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential address on Comeragh Road at 10.17pm on Monday after receiving reports of a disturbance.

The victim was discovered with gunshot wounds and despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched, with a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place. No arrests have been made so far.

Detective chief inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am saddened to confirm that another young man has lost his life to violence on the streets of our capital.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

(PA)

“This incident took place at a busy time of the evening when many people will have been going out, coming home or driving through Comeragh Road, Barton Road or Palliser Road.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area in the half-an-hour period from 22.13. Did you see a group of people or an altercation? Do you have dashcam footage?

“Detectives are still in the area and I urge anyone with information to approach those officers direct or contact us by phone or online.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 10.15pm on Monday April 1 to reports of an incident on Comeragh Road, W14.

“We sent resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and members of our tactical response unit.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has information but has not yet spoken with police, should call 101 or post on X @MetCC quoting 6709/1APR.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in