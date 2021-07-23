Police searching for 11-year-old girl who travelled from Manchester to London

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who is believed to have travelled from Greater Manchester to London on Thursday night.

Fatuma Kadir left her parent’s home in Bolton on Thursday evening, before travelling on several trains, arriving at London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe that Fatuma was at London Bridge tube station around 11.16am on Friday, and may still be in the area, as she had previously expressed the desire to set up a business near Tower Bridge.

At a press conference on Friday night, Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson said: “What we know is that Fatuma has got aspirations of setting up a business by London Tower Bridge. However, she might also be intending to do some sightseeing.

“However, this was unplanned. She hasn’t mentioned it to friends or family that she had any intention to travel.

“We’ve spoken to her two best friends and she gave them no indication that she had planned to go anywhere.”

He added: “We are not aware of any friends or family here but she does have access to some cash. She may have some money to find accommodation. She may also be travelling back”.

Fatuma’s parents, Asheem and Misra Kadir, who reported her missing just before 10.45pm on Thursday, said that they are in a “state of shock”. In a statement, they urged the 11-year-old to contact them and let them know that she is safe.

They said: “We miss you, we want you to come home. We want to at least know you’re safe. You’re not in any trouble. Please contact us or the police.

“If anyone knows where she is or have seen her, please get in touch with the police.

“We are in a state of shock. We want to know where she is, who she’s with, but most of all, that she’s safe. Fatuma, please come home.”

Fatuma is described as an Asian female of slim build, 5ft 2in tall, and was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress. She was last seen with a woman who is described as Black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black trousers and black trainers with white soles. The woman’s face was covered with a white face mask and she had an orange carrier bag with her.

The police have said that they are “extremely concerned” about Fatuma’s welfare, and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Mr Rollinson said: “We’ve been working throughout the night with colleagues from British Transport Police and Metropolitan Police are now releasing a CCTV image of the three when they arrived at Manchester Piccadilly train station.

The image shows Fatuma close to a man and a woman who GMP believe may have been worried about the girl travelling alone; the pair travelled on the same trains as Fatuma from Bolton to Manchester Piccadilly and then to Birmingham New Street.

They did not travel on to London, but police believe the couple may know where Fatuma was planning to go upon arriving in London.

“We want to ensure that the girl is safe and well and would ask for anyone with information – no matter how small it may be – to come forward,” Mr Rollinson said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 5757 and quote log number 3275 of 22/07/2021 or report it online. Alternatively, anyone wishing to report anonymously can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.