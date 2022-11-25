For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs after a man was killed following a car chase.

Leicestershire Police said an officer from its roads policing unit (RPU) had attempted to stop a black BMW shortly before 4am on Friday, but the driver refused, according to the police.

Senior officers authorised a pursuit and the BMW left the road a short time later, hitting a tree close to the junction with Richmond Avenue, in the Aylestone area of the city.

The driver, who was in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger – also a man in his 20s – was taken to hospital with injuries not “life-threatening or life-changing,” the force confirmed. The passenger has since been discharged from hospital.

The road was closed for a number of hours to allow the investigation to take place and has since reopened.

Following the collision, the force’s professional standards department was informed of the incident which has now been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) that will now lead an investigation into the circumstances that lead to the man’s death.

As part of the investigation, following a routine roadside drugs test, an officer has been arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs and has since been released from custody while more detailed blood tests are carried out.

Detective inspector Steve Kilsby from the force’s serious collision Investigation unit, said: “The investigation is in its early stages, and will be continuing throughout the evening.

“I would ask anyone with dashcam footage, who saw the collision occur or saw the black BMW beforehand to get in touch. Any details you’re able to provide could help.”

You can pass on information by visiting and quoting incident 51 of 25 November. Alternatively call 101.