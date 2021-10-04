A serving police officer has been arrested and suspended over the death of a 50-year-old pedestrian who was killed in a crash involving an unmarked police car.

James Bane, 50, suffered fatal injuries after a crash involving a Peugeot 208 and two parked cars on Egginton Road in Etwall, Derbyshire on September 28.

A 34-year-old female pedestrian was also injured in the collision.

Derbyshire Police on Monday confirmed that an officer has been arrested and suspended while inquiries continue.

The force previously said a 50-year-old man - who was driving the Peugeot - had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which is investigating the circumstances.

A spokesperson for the IOPC said: “An independent investigation is being carried out by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) after we received a referral from Derbyshire police following a fatal road traffic collision.

“IOPC investigators are now looking into the circumstances around the collision which involved an unmarked police car on Egginton Road, Etwall, just after midday on Tuesday, September 28.

“A 50-year-old man sadly died and our thoughts are with his family. Our investigation is still at an early stage.”