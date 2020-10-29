Two men arrested over attempted murder of police officer

Two men have been arrested over the attempted murder of a police officer in Scotland early on Tuesday morning.

The 28-year-old female officer was deliberately hit by a car in Kilwinning, North Ayrshire, earlier this week, suffering serious leg injuries as a result of the collision.

The woman remains in hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

Several days after the incident, two men in their late 50s were detained. One of them, who is 59-years-old, will appear before Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.

Police Scotland said inquiries were continuing with regard to the other detainee, a 58-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Stephen McCulloch, a detective inspector from Kilmarnock CID, said the force was grateful for the public’s support.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their positive response to this appeal and also reassure the local community that Police Scotland will continue to tackle violent crime, ensuring the area is a safe place for everyone,” he said.

Several days ago, Mr McCulloch appealed for information and dash cam footage which would help the force find those responsible for the attempted murder.

“Our thoughts are with the constable, her family and colleagues and we continue to offer them all the necessary support,” he added.

Additional reporting from PA