Serving Met Police officer charged with rape
The officer will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.
Pc Ireland Murdock allegedly committed the offence in Lambeth, south London, while off duty on Saturday 25 September last year, Scotland Yard said.
The officer, attached to the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on 11 January.
The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
The officer has been suspended.
He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.
PA
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.