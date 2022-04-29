Serving Met Police officer charged with rape

The officer will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday

Charlene Rodrigues
Friday 29 April 2022 10:00
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Pc Ireland Murdock allegedly committed the offence in Lambeth, south London, while off duty on Saturday 25 September last year, Scotland Yard said.

The officer, attached to the Central North Command Unit, was arrested on 11 January.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, as has the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The officer has been suspended.

He will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

