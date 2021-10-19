Greater Manchester Police detective charged with child sexual abuse

A detective at Greater Manchester Police has been charged with a string of child sexual abuse offences.

Lee Cunliffe, 40, a detective constable who works with the force’s Salford district team, will face court next week over 11 allegations.

He has been charged with seven child sex offences, including two counts of attempting to arrange/facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.

The police officer also faces charges of making, possessing and distributing an indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child.

He has also been accused of misconduct in a public officer and perverting the course of public justice.

The officer has been bailed to appear before Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 26 October 2021.

He was originally arrested on 15 December 2020 and has remained suspended from duty since that date.