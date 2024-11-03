For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A police officer has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a man was hit by a car in Greater Manchester.

A 42-year-old man is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after the crash in Yorkshire Street, Rochdale, at around 11pm on Friday.

An off-duty police officer with Greater Manchester Police was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has since been bailed, the force said in a statement.

The off-duty Greater Manchester Police officer has been released on bail (Dave Thompson/PA) ( PA Archive )

A spokesperson for GMP said: “An investigation is continuing following a road traffic collision in Rochdale on Friday night.

“At around 11pm, it is believed that three vehicles were travelling together along Yorkshire Street, when a collision occurred with a 42-year-old male who was attempting to cross the road.

“Two of the vehicles suspected of being involved are a blue Mercedes C250 and silver Mini Cooper S Sport.

“An off-duty police officer currently serving with GMP was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

“He has been bailed pending further inquiries.”

The incident was referred to the force’s Professional Standards Directorate which is reviewing the case.

GMP added that a second man was also arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and has also been bailed.

Detectives are continuing to ask for witnesses and are urging anyone who may have information about the incident to contact GMP.