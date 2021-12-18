Police officer sacked for racial slur found during murder photos investigation

The police watchdog was investigating photos taken of two murdered sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, in Wembley last year

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 18 December 2021 08:34
<p>Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were found dead in Fryent Country Park in Wembley </p>

(PA)

A police officer has been sacked after an investigation into photos taken of two murdered sisters found that he had used a racial slur in a text.

PC Harry Chandler, who is an officer in the Metropolitan Police, used the “the P-word” in a Whatsapp message to another police officer. He was discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

The slur was revealed during an investigation into photographs taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020.

Two Metropolitan police officers, Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer, were jailed this month for taking and sharing photos from the scene where the women lay murdered.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were killed at Fryent Country Park in June last year by a man who thought he had made a pact with the devil.

PC Chandler’s message was found on a phone belonging to Jamie Lewis, the IOPC confirmed.

He has been dismissed by the force for gross misconduct.

His dismissal followed a two-day misconduct hearing in which he admitted the allegation. He has also been barred from becoming a police officer in England and Wales.

The independently chaired disciplinary panel found the case proven that PC Chandler had breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to equality and diversity and had shown discreditable conduct.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: “PC Chandler’s offensive use of language in his Whatsapp messages came to light while we investigated the photographs taken at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry’s murders, by former Met officers Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer.

“His dismissal today sends a clear message that the use of offensive language, whether on or off duty, is wholly unacceptable.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Richard Tucker, who leads the North East Command Unit of the Metropolitan Police, said: “Using language of this nature is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated. PC Chandler has been rightly held account for his actions.”

