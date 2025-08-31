For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A police officer has been punched in the face after a group of masked anti-asylum protesters grew “aggressive” while marching through Canary Wharf.

Metropolitan Police said they had been facilitating “peaceful anti-asylum protest on the Isle of Dogs” on Sunday afternoon when protesters, including some masked, moved into the Canary Wharf shopping centre where a small group became aggressive towards the police.

The officer didn’t suffer significant injury from the assault, police said, adding that four arrests have been made for common assault by a protester on a member of the public, possession of class A and B drugs, assault on police/public order offences and failure to disperse.

A police statement on social media acknowledged that young children were in the protest area and “while we deal with any criminality our officers are ensuring the safety of them is paramount.”

open image in gallery Counter-protesters rallied in Canary Wharf ( Lucy North/PA Wire )

Anti-immigration protesters gathered outside the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, which became subject to controversy last month after the Government decided to use the hotel to provide temporary accommodation for asylum seekers.

Around 100 counter-protesters held banners bearing the words “stand up to racism” and “stop the far right”. The group chanted “say it loud and say it clear, refugees are welcome here”.

A Section 60 AA order is in place for the Isle of Dogs south of the A1261 to prevent people concealing their identity with masks. Police warned that failure to comply could lead to arrest. A Section 35 dispersal order is also in place in the same area directing protesters to leave.

As protesters dispersed from the area, police remain on patrol to reassure local residents and businesses.

open image in gallery The Britannia International Hotel has seen a number of protests since July ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Commander Adam Slonecki, in charge of policing London this weekend, said: “This afternoon we have unfortunately seen more disorder, following the five arrests made yesterday in the West Drayton area.

“We had plenty of officers on the ground who moved in swiftly to deal with the criminality that occurred inside and outside the shopping centre. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.

“Today’s protest saw many community members attend, including women and children, and we worked to ensure the safety of those there to peacefully represent their views. Those who arrive at protests masked and intent on causing trouble will continue to be dealt with robustly at future protests.

“We remain in the area to deter any further disorder and provide reassurance to local residents and businesses.”

The UK has seen numerous protests as the government is facing mounting pressure to respond to a surge in small boats crossing the English Channel and end the use of hotels to temporarily house asylum seekers.

open image in gallery The Bell Hotel is where anti-migrant debates sparked earlier this summer ( PA Wire )

Tensions were further stoked after the government won a court challenge which means asylum seekers can continue to be housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, which became an epicentre for anti-migrant debates after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month. He has denied the charges.

Protests have taken place in Newcastle, Falkirk, Aberdeen, Gloucester, London and Essex so far this weekend, with five arrests made in west London relating to disorder after two anti-asylum groups marched to the Crowne Plaza hotel in West Drayton.

The Met Police said that a group of masked men attempted to enter the hotel via the rear entrance, while a breakaway protest group moved towards the nearby Novotel on Cherry Lane and towards the Holiday Inn. Officers had already been in place at the scene, with two suffering minor injuries.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has accused Reform UK of stoking tensions over asylum hotels as protests continue.

She said “whipping up anger” serves the political interests of Nigel Farage’s party, to which deputy Reform UK leader Richard Tice responded it is “ridiculous” to suggest the party supports anything other than lawful, peaceful protests.