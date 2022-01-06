Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’
Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, is accused of misconduct in public office and computer misuse
A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.
Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)
He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.
The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021.
“We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.