18-year-old appears in court charged with murder of woman and two teenagers

An 18-year-old has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman and two teenagers in Luton.

The bodies of Juliana Prosper, 48, Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, were found at a flat in Leabank, off Wauluds Bank Drive on Friday.

Wearing a grey jumper, Nicholas Prosper, of Leabank, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.

Prosper has also been charged with a number of other offences related to the murder, the court heard.

According to the court’s list, Prosper is charged with purchasing or acquiring a 12-ball Nikko shotgun in Luton without holding a certificate on September 12 and possession of a shotgun on September 13.

Prosper was also charged with possession of a bladed article, a kitchen knife, in a public place in Bramingham Road, Luton on September 13.

The court’s public gallery was full with family members, many of whom were tearful and shook their heads during Prosper’s short appearance in the dock.

As Prosper was led away from the dock, a man stood up to look him in the eye and said: “I still love you son, I know it’s not your fault ok.”

Deputy district judge Robert Borwick remanded Prosper into custody and ordered him to appear at Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on September 18.

Addressing Prosper, the judge said: “The matters with which you are charged have to go to the crown court, as do the associated offences.

“Your case will be sent to Luton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on September 18.

“I have no power to consider bail. You are therefore remanded into custody for those matters until that date.”