Counter-terrorism police probe Dover immigration centre firebombing

Counter-terrorism police are now leading the investigation into the firebombing of a Dover immigration centre on Sunday.

Kent Police have also named the suspect was named as Andrew Leak from High Wycombe, which is 120 miles away from where the attack happened.

On Tuesday, it was announced Counter Terrorism Policing South East had taken over the investigation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Olly Wright from the unit said: “We understand that when Counter Terrorism Policing become involved, it can be worrying for some people, but I would like to reassure people that there is nothing to suggest any ongoing wider threat at this time.”

He added: “What appears clear is that this despicable offence was targeted and likely to be driven by some form of hate filled grievance, though this may not necessarily meet the threshold of terrorism.

“At this point, the incident itself has not been declared a terrorist incident, but this is being kept under review as the investigation progresses.”

He said counter terror police were “working hard to establish exactly what led to the events” at the immigration centre at the weekend.

Incendiary devices were thrown at an immigration centre in Dover on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a road by the Western Jet Foil site on Sunday morning, where two to three incendiary devices had caused a fire.

Two people inside the migrant centre reported minor injuries and the site remained open, although 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre in Kent for safety reasons.

Kent Police said the suspect, who was later found dead at a nearby petrol station, was 66 years old and from the High Wycombe area in Buckinghamshire

