Ex-police officer jailed for ‘appalling abuse’ of three women over 14 years

A former Police Scotland officer “who inflicted unimaginable trauma” upon three women through a campaign of controlling, violent and sexual abuse has been jailed.

Christopher Ferguson, 31, was found guilty of nine charges – including two counts of voyeurism – on June 13 following a trial at Hamilton Sheriff Court, Scotland’s prosecution service said.

He was jailed for three years and nine months at the same court on Wednesday, and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years.

The court heard he targeted the women over a 14-year period in the Lanarkshire area.

Some of the offences occurred while he was a policeman based at Helen Street station in Glasgow in the course of his employment, the Crown Office said.

He repeatedly assaulted one woman, told her what she was allowed to wear, read through her texts and would confiscate her mobile phone.

He stalked the same woman through repeated calls and texts, sent unwanted gifts, monitored her social media accounts and waited outside a relative’s property for her.

I would urge anyone who has been the victim of similar offences to come forward. You will be listened to and supported as we use all the tools available to us to seek justice Les Brown, procurator fiscal for Strathclyde

He disclosed intimate photographs of a second woman, repeatedly shouted and swore at her, and made threats of self-harm, the court heard.

He also subjected her to a number of violent assaults, including choking her to injury on various occasions.

A third woman was also attacked by Ferguson, who caused her to fall down a flight of stairs to her injury.

He stalked the same woman by repeatedly monitoring her movements, turning up at her home and contacting her about an ongoing police investigation against him.

Ferguson was arrested and charged in 2021 following an investigation, where officers took proactive steps to identify and approach further potential victims.

On Wednesday, Ferguson was also given non-harassment orders, preventing him from contacting any of the women for 10 years.

Les Brown, procurator fiscal for south Strathclyde, said: “It took courage for them (the women) to speak out against a figure of some authority and I would commend their determination to seek justice.

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said all reports of domestic abuse are ‘thoroughly investigated, no matter when the offending took place or who is involved’ (PA)

“The Crown is committed to the effective and fair prosecution of domestic and sexual crime, no matter who the offender is.

“I would urge anyone who has been the victim of similar offences to come forward. You will be listened to and supported as we use all the tools available to us to seek justice.”

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston said: “My thoughts remain with those who survived the appalling abuse by Christopher Ferguson and I commend their strength in reporting these crimes and bringing him to justice.

“We understand how difficult it can be to report these kinds of offences, particularly when the perpetrator is a police officer, but I want the public to be reassured that all reports are thoroughly investigated, no matter when the offending took place or who is involved.

“It is right that policing is held to high standards at all times and we will always support officers and staff acting with our values and standards at heart.

“The onus is on policing to build and maintain public confidence and consent which is critical in our ability to keep our communities and citizens safe.

“Criminality or misconduct by officers or staff damages public confidence and there is no place in policing for those who do not uphold our values.”