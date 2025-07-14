Man charged with malicious mischief after ‘Stone of Destiny case smashed’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court charged with “malicious mischief” following reports the glass case containing the Stone of Destiny was broken.

It follows an incident at Perth Museum on Saturday afternoon, where visitors reported a man in a kilt attempting to smash through the case containing the ancient artefact, which has long been associated with the monarchy.

Police said they had arrested and charged someone following a “disturbance” at the museum, which has the sandstone block as its centrepiece exhibition.

On Monday, 35-year-old Arnaud Harixcalde Logan appeared at Perth Sheriff Court facing a single charge of malicious mischief.

His address was listed as Sydney, Australia. No plea was entered and he was remanded in custody, with the next appearance due to take place in eight days.

In Scots law, malicious mischief is an offence which deals with behaviour which damages or destroys the property of another, similar to vandalism.

The artefact, also known as the Stone of Scone, was moved to Perth Museum in 2024 as part of a £27 million redevelopment.

It has been associated with the Scottish and UK monarchies for centuries.

The Stone of Destiny was used in Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953 and also in the coronation of the King in 2023.

It was formally returned to Scotland in 1996 to go on display at Edinburgh Castle.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said earlier: “At around 1.55pm on Saturday 12 July, 2025, Police Scotland received a call regarding a disturbance at Perth Museum.

“A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged.”

A spokesperson for Culture Perth and Kinross said: “We can confirm there was an incident at Perth Museum on Saturday July 12 2025, where a man was arrested.

“Perth Museum was evacuated as a precaution and there was no damage to any artefacts on display.

“We are assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries so it would be inappropriate to comment further.”