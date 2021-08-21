Police are searching for a 49-year-old man as part of a murder investigation, after two bodies were found within hours of each other at separate addresses in central London.

Detectives have urged the public “not to approach” Lee Peacock, who officers want to speak to in connection with the killings in Westminster.

Emergency services were called to Ashbridge Street at 9.34pm on Thursday when concerns about the wellbeing of people in a property there were raised. Officers found a 45-year-old woman who had suffered a knife injury and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Just five hours later, the London Ambulance Service alerted police to reports of a man with a knife injury at a property in Jerome Crescent - around half a mile away. Paramedics confirmed a 59-year-old man had died.

Neither the man nor the woman have yet been named.

Inquiries are under way to trace the woman’s next of kin, while the man’s next of kin have been notified and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, the lead investigator, said: “I would urge anybody that knows the whereabouts of Lee Peacock to contact police immediately by calling 999.

“If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but contact police as soon as possible.”

DCI Jolley added: “At this early stage we are retaining an open mind concerning motive, but at this stage we are treating these crimes as linked.

“We are very keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious around Ashbridge Street or Jerome Crescent overnight. No matter how small or insignificant you think your information might be, please do get in touch.”

A crime scene remains in place on Ashbridge Street and Jerome Crescent and additional patrols have been deployed throughout the area.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 7227/19AUG.