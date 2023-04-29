Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police hunt after woman sexually assaults man at train station

Officers appeal for information

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Saturday 29 April 2023 08:46
(British Transport Police)

Police are searching for a woman in connection with a sexual assault of a man at London’s Euston Station.

A man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him at around 9pm on Friday 14 April.

When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the woman in these images in connection with a sexual asuualt at Euston Station

(British Transport Police)

The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a tube.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist the investigation.

Recommended

Anyone with information can contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in