Police hunt after woman sexually assaults man at train station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police are searching for a woman in connection with a sexual assault of a man at London’s Euston Station.

A man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him at around 9pm on Friday 14 April.

When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the woman in these images in connection with a sexual asuualt at Euston Station (British Transport Police)

The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a tube.

British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.