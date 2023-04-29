Police hunt after woman sexually assaults man at train station
Officers appeal for information
Police are searching for a woman in connection with a sexual assault of a man at London’s Euston Station.
A man was travelling on the escalator when a woman tried to link arms with him at around 9pm on Friday 14 April.
When he pulled his arm away, she sexually assaulted him.
The woman, who was travelling with a friend, then left the escalator and boarded a tube.
British Transport Police officers would like to speak to the woman in these images, as they believe she has information which may assist the investigation.
Anyone with information can contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016 with reference 450 of 15 April.
Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.