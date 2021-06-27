Police shoot man dead after ‘serious disturbance’ involving child

A man has been shot and killed by police at a property in Milton Keynes where a second man was also found dead and a young child was found with serious injuries.

Police were called to the address in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, as around 9.40am on Saturday over a “serious disturbance” and made a forced entry to a property.

They found a man in his 30s, who was later confirmed dead, and a seriously injured child.

A man in his 20s was also located and officers deployed a Taser, before shots were fired, Thames Valley Police (TVP) confirmed in a statement.

The man then received first aid and treatment from ambulance crews but was later pronounced dead.

The young child was taken to hospital, but no further information has been released by police on its age, gender or current medical status.

Police said the dead men’s next of kin had been notified, and that officers were likely to remain on watch outside the property for several days.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) confirmed it had received a referral from TVP and said its investigation was “at a very early stage and no further information can be provided at this time”.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident,” the IOPC statement added.

TVP assistant chief constable Christian Bunt, said: “What has happened this morning can only be described as absolutely tragic and will no doubt have an impact on the community.

“Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this incident.

“Our major crime unit are working closely with the IOPC to understand exactly what has happened.

“At this stage no one else is being sought in relation to this investigation and we are seeking to support everyone involved.

“Members of the community will see an increased police presence. We would ask anyone who has any concerns or information to please speak to one of our uniformed officers.”

Additional reporting by PA