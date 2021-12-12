Firearm recovered from Kensington street where police shot man dead

A firearm has been recovered from the scene in west London where an alleged gunman was shot and killed by police.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC_ said “what appears to be a non-police issue firearm” was found following the shooting in Kensington on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police had said officers received reports that a man with a firearm was seen climbing into a vehicle after leaving a bank and bookmakers near Marloes Road.

Witnesses said armed officers shot the man three times while he was in a taxi before he was “dragged out” and arrested on Kensington Road. The man killed has not yet been named.

The shooting at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate took place close to Kensington Palace, the official residence of William and Kate, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The IOPC has launched an investigation into the fatal shooting.

In a statement, the watchdog: “At around 3.19pm yesterday afternoon, police responded to reports of a man with a firearm on Marloes Road, W8.

“The man was seen to enter a car and armed police stopped the vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.

“Shots were fired and a man sustained gunshot wounds.

“The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called but, despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After being notified of the incident by the MPS [Metropolitan Police Service], we sent investigators to the scene and the post-incident procedure to start gathering evidence.

“What appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene. Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”

The man with the gun was pronounced dead just after 4pm, less than an hour after police were called.

Police said that it was not being treated as terrorism and that there was “no risk to the public”.