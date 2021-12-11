Man shot dead after armed police stop vehicle in Kensington

Met officers have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terrorism

Emily Atkinson
Saturday 11 December 2021 18:46
<p>Shots were fired and the man sustained gunshot wounds, the Met have said</p>

(Twitter @SubjectAccesss)

A man has been shot dead after police were called to a road in Kensington to reports of a man with a firearm seen to enter a bank and bookmakers, the Met have confirmed.

The man was then seen to enter a vehicle after leaving the bank on Marloes Road, west London, and fled the area.

Armed officers stopped a vehicle at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate 3:19pm.

According to the Met police, shots were fired and the man sustained gunshot wounds.

The London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance were called to treat his injuries, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Efforts are now being made to identify the man and to approach his next of kin.

Police have also said they have informed their Directorate of Professional Standards. The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

It comes after reports emerged on social media that a number of road closures were put in place around near Hyde Park.

Police have advised people to avoid the area, with road closures expected to remain in place for some time.

Met officers have confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terrorism.

At 4.30pm this afternoon, Kensington and Chelsea police sent out a tweet saying that officers had been dispatched to an incident on the junction at Kensington Road and Palace Gate, which they said at the time was “no risk to the public.”

The tweet read: “Officers are responding to an incident at the junction of Kensington Road and Palace Gate.

“There is no risk to the public but roads are closed and are likely to remain so for some time.

“We will post a further update in due course.”

It followed reports on Twitter from people nearby hearing loud “bangs” in the Kensington Road area.

