Shopkeepers are resorting to desperate measures in a bid to protect their businesses and staff from so-called “kamikaze” thieves who they claim are not being punished hard enough.

Amid record levels of shoplifting reported to police, small retailers are being forced to fork out thousands of pounds on fog machines, enhanced CCTV systems and high-tech security barriers in a bid to deter would-be thieves.

Some business owners are making citizens arrests, chasing potentially dangerous suspects into surrounding streets, and banning every pupil from entire schools.

“High-price” items such as laundry powder, foil and butter are being put behind the counter, or even no longer stocked, because of blatant attempts by criminals to clear shop shelves for resale.

Shopkeepers say the rise in so-called “kamikaze” shoplifting, which takes place in plain sight with complete impunity, is only exacerbated by the lack of tough sentences handed out to those caught.

Just over a quarter of shoplifters sentenced at courts are jailed, the latest Home Office data reveals, with the average custody term being two months. Others caught face softer outcomes.

One woman caught stealing items worth more than £50, including tubs of Lurpak butter, was ordered to pay back 80p “every few weeks out of her benefits” after receiving a conditional discharge, said Durham shopkeeper Andrew Board, who described his own fight against shoplifters as “personal”.

open image in gallery Andrew Board, who runs Core Convenience in Durham, has stopped stocking Lurpak butter due to the number of thefts involving the product ( Alex Ross / Independent )

“They're stealing out of my pocket and I'm not going to have them dragging me into the gutter, I'm not going have these people continue to steal off me and just think they can get away with it,” he told The Independent.

Latest figures show the number of shoplifting offences in England and Wales passed half a million for the first time last year, increasing by 20 per cent from 2023.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has vowed to crack down on the shoplifters, with the latest move announced last week for increased police presence across 500 towns as part of a safer streets summer initiative scheme.

Also, under planned changes to the Crime and Policing Bill, the maximum sentence for shoplifters caught stealing items under £200 will rise to seven years, and a new offence will be created for assaulting shop workers.

However, stronger punishment is still needed to tackle the “epidemic”, according to Katy Bourne, lead for retail crime at the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners.

Home Office data analysed by The Independent showed just 18 per cent of reports of shoplifting led to a person being charged or summoned to court, while in 56 per cent of cases, no suspect was identified.

“We know that if we take the prolific offenders off the street crime goes down,” said Ms Bourne, who is the Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Sussex. “The message we are sending to thieves is “we are almost letting you get away with it. We need an effective deterrent, we need shops to no longer be an easy target.”

Shoplifting is costing retailers £2.2bn a year, according The British Retail Consortium, which said many business have lost faith in action against the thieves, who it said have have become bolder and more aggressive.

Mr Board, who runs Core Convenience store, said he and his staff do not hesitate to catch suspects, adding that those caught rarely come back.

“I’ve reached the stage where I've just had enough, so take matters into my own hands now,” he said. “This is just a small family business, so thefts come out of my pocket, so it's always personal. If the business gets pushed to the point of closing, the community loses access to critical services as we also house a very busy Post Office branch.”

CCTV clips of the citizens arrests are put on the store’s Facebook page in a further bid to deter other shoplifters.

Mr Board said: “Our overheads have been pushed to extremes. The government promised the construction of many new prisons, so those committing crimes could be more likely to receive just punishments, but it's all silent.

“If things don't change quickly, then you'll find all your small community convenience stores closing down.”

In Bristol, Nick Smith, who runs a Premier shop in Knowle, also said he has had to chase after suspected shoplifters fleeing his store. Earlier this year, he ran after a person with a walking stick who was found to have stolen items from the shop.

open image in gallery Nick Smith, of Premier shop in Knowle in Bristol, now keeps tin foil behind the counter due to thefts ( Alex Ross / Independent )

Tin foil, coffee and even sweets are now stored behind the counter due to thefts.

“It may be £4 or £5 worth of items stolen each time, but you add that up over 20-or-so incidents and you are down almost £100 - that’s a lot for a small business,” he said.

Also in Bristol, at Wai Yee Hong Chinese supermarket, a spate of thefts forced bosses to install scanning barriers and ban children from a nearby secondary school. Drinks and snacks made famous on TikTok were being targeted, said worker Celina Li.

“The extra eyes on shoppers and security were helping to deter shoplifters,” she said. The store received funding to pay for extra security through a Safer Shops West scheme run by the West of England Combined Authority.

open image in gallery Celina Li next to the security scanners installed outside Wai Yee Hong after funding through a local scheme ( Wai Yee Hong )

Other businesses to benefit included Silver Jewellery shop in Bath. After a break-in, owner Guy Douglas spent £2,000 on a fog machine that can be activated by in-store staff for when a theft occurs. “Fortunately, we haven’t had to use it,” he said. “I like to think the warning signs have had an impact.”

Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, from the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said: “Over the last two years we have made significant strides in our fight against retail crime, strengthening relationships with retailers and working in partnership to support in prevention tactics and improved information sharing.”

The Home Office said local actions plans had been set up with police, shops and councils to crackdown on thefts as part of the planned “blitz” in the summer. Ms Cooper said “We are putting officers back on the beat where you can see them and making our town centres safe again."