Police hunt three men over 2017 fatal stabbing in Southall, west London

Police are searching for three men in connection with a fatal stabbing in west London.

On 28 March 2017, Augustus Fenton was stabbed during an attack by a group of five men in Featherstone Road, Southall. The 27-year-old was taken to hospital but died the next day.

A murder investigation was launched and, in September 2017, Mohamed Abdillahi, 29, was convicted for manslaughter and violent disorder, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Last week a second man, 23-year-old Ilyaas Maalin, was convicted for manslaughter over his role in the attack, after being arrested in Holland in May 2019 and extradited back to the UK last March.

Having pleaded guilty to violent disorder at a previous hearing, Malin was sentenced at the Old Bailey to 10 years and nine months in jail for manslaughter, in addition to a consecutive sentence of two years and three months in prison for violent disorder, following a trial at Kingston Crown Court.

Now the Metropolitan Police are searching for the three other men involved in the attack, and have named three individuals whom they wish to speak to.

Augustus Fenton died after being stabbed in Southall on 28 March 2017 (Metropolitan Police handout)

Each of the men were born in Somalia and are thought to have left the UK, the force said. They are named as 27-year-old Mohamed Abdulhi Abdi, and Mohamed Abdi Mohammed and Mohammed Mohammed, both of whom are 23.

Scotland Yard has also published images of the three men, which were captured on the day of Fenton’s killing in Southall.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, of the Met’s Specialist Crime team, said: “Despite the convictions of these two men, our murder investigation continues.

“With a team of dedicated, tenacious and skilled detectives, we are determined to bring to justice all of those responsible for killing Augustus and seriously injuring another man in his 30s who was also stabbed during the attack.

Ilyaas Maalin, 23, was sentenced at the Old Bailey last week after being extradited from Holland (Metropolitan Police handout)

“Augustus was attacked twice on the afternoon of 28 March 2017, initially in King Street, Southall and minutes later by a group of five males in Featherstone Road. Augustus was fatally stabbed during this second attack.

“Our enquiries to trace the three others who attacked Augustus are making progress.”

Speaking after Abdillahi was sentenced, Fenton’s mother, Karen Benjamin, said the family had been “robbed of so much promise and plans”, the Evening Standard reported.

“The quietness and emptiness around the family home is painfully agonising and hard to comprehend,” Ms Benjamin said.

Mohammed Abdillahi was sentenced to 18 years in prison over the Southall killing (Metropolitan Police)

Anyone who has information as to the three men’s whereabouts is asked to call the incident room on 020 8785 824, or to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.