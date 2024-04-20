Police launch investigation after man and woman found dead in Stoke-on-Trent home

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have launched an investigation after a man and a woman in their 70s were found dead in a home in Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire Police said officers were alerted to the discovery of two bodies in a house on the cul-de-sac Catalina Place in Meir Park at 1pm on Saturday.

The man and woman, aged in their 70s, were both pronounced dead later in the afternoon. Their family have since been informed.

The force said it has launched an investigation into the incident, although it believes there is currently no wider threat to the community.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Staffordshire Police said: “We are investigating after two people died in Stoke-on-Trent.

“We were called at 1pm this afternoon (Saturday 20 April) to report that the bodies of a man and a woman had been found at a house on Catalina Place, Meir Park.

“The man and woman, aged in their 70s, were both pronounced dead at 2.15pm.

“An investigation is being carried out to establish the circumstances of the incident. At this stage, we are confident there is no wider threat or risk to the community.

“Their family are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 409 of 20 April. Alternatively, they can anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.