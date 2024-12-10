University in lockdown after four students attacked with ‘unknown substance’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Four students have been “sprayed with an unknown substance” at a London university, leading to a campus lockdown, police have said.

Police arrived at the University of Greenwich shortly after midnight following reports of an attack. One man was treated for head injuries and then taken to the hospital.

Three other individuals were also sprayed with the substance. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Authorities have launched a manhunt, but no arrests have been made yet.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Tuesday, police were called to Avery Hill Road following reports that a man had been attacked and sprayed with an unknown substance.

“Officers attended the scene alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated a man for head injuries on scene before taking him to hospital.

“Whilst conducting enquiries on scene, officers found that three other people were sprayed with the substance.

“Tests were carried out and it was found that the substance was non-toxic. None of the victims suffered any life-changing/threatening injuries.

“At this early stage, there have been no arrests and urgent enquiries are on-going. A crime scene remains in place.”

A spokesman for the university added: “Following a Police incident in front of our Avery Hill campus overnight, the main entrance is currently closed, although the rest of the campus is open as usual.

“Staff, students and visitors will be directed to an alternative entrance by stewards on arriving at the campus.

“There may be some delays to the campus bus service as a result.

“We will keep you updated this morning to advise when the main entrance is reopened.”