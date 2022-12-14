For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A reckless driver who was caught on dash-cam footage leading police on a dramatic 100mph chase in a stolen Porsche worth £50,000 has been jailed for ten years.

Michael McDonagh, 44, sped along residential roads and country lanes at breakneck speeds after refusing to stop for traffic cops in Kidderminster, Worcestershire.

Heart-stopping footage captured the thief swerving across the street in the stolen £50,000 Porsche Boxter as he tried to evade officers in August.

He hit dangerous speeds of around 100mph on the A449 before police deployed a stinger to deflate the tyres and the car began to lose control.

McDonagh, who was wanted by several police forces across the UK, then tried to ram the police vehicles before continuing to drive with deflated tyres.

After several minutes he was detained by officers and arrested on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

Four officers were filmed making the arrest after the car was eventually forced to stop.

McDonagh, of Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, was jailed for a total of 10 years at Worcester Crown Court on October 24.

He was sentenced for multiple counts of burglary, fraud, dangerous driving, escaping lawful custody, obstructing police, and driving without a licence or insurance.

(West Mercia Police / SWNS)

(West Mercia Police / SWNS)

West Mercia Police’s Roads Policing Unit shared the footage on social media last week and said: “In August this year we spotted this stolen Porsche being driven in the Kidderminster area.

“The footage shows just part of how OPU officers pursued the vehicle, using a stinger to deflate the tyres.

“The vehicle had been stolen only a few days prior. The driver was wanted by numerous police forces across the UK and was arrested by ourselves on suspicion of burglary and dangerous driving.

“CID officers subsequently secured a conviction at court of multiple counts of burglary, fraud, dangerous driving, escaping lawful custody, obstructing police, and driving without a licence of insurance.

“He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.”