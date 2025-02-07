Footage released of moment police car knocks two men off electric motorbike

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Video footage of the moment a police officer “dangerously” knocked two men off an electric motorbike has been released.

Former-Pc Tim Bradshaw, 55, is on trial at Portsmouth Crown Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on November 3 2022.

The court has heard that the response officer touched the back wheel of the e-bike with his Ford Focus marked police car, causing the rider, Mason McGarry, and pillion passenger Dominic Mizzi, to lose control and fall to the ground.

Mr McGarry, who was 17 at the time, suffered a broken tibia and required surgery and told the court that Bradshaw had not given any warning.

Giving evidence, Mr Mizzi, 22, who aggravated injuries from a previous e-bike accident in the incident, described the officer as “unhinged”.

Bradshaw, a married father-of-one, told the court that it was Mr Mizzi’s “own stupid fault” that he had been involved in the incident.

He also said that the use of a “tactical contact” manoeuvre had been authorised previously by his superiors and he was permitted to use “reasonable force”.

Bradshaw, who retired in June last year, said: “I was presented with a situation which in my view was a perfect opportunity to make contact with that bike and stop a pursuit and the increased risk.”

He said that he had “nudged” the electric bike with the bumper of his vehicle and added: “It was light contact, it was light enough, there was not a blemish on my police car.”

He added: “I believed it was a justified, necessary action.”

Bradshaw, of Bersted, West Sussex, denies the charge and the trial continues.