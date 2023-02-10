Met Police officer admits possessing extreme pornographic image

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image.

Pc Liam Boshein, 25, of Waterworks Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday where he entered a guilty plea to the offence dated between November 7 2019 and April 4 2021.

He previously denied the charge at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court in November last year.

Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the hearing to March 17 for sentencing at the same court.

He told the officer: “You have pleaded guilty to a very serious offence.”

Boshein was granted bail ahead of his next court appearance.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed on an earlier occasion that Boshein has been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force’s directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.