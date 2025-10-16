First convictions linked to Post Office scandal referred for appeal

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The first convictions based on the Post Office Capture accounting software, which the organisation used before the faulty Horizon system, have been referred to the Court of Appeal.

The case of Patricia Owen, who was found guilty of five counts of theft in June 1998, had been lined up to be referred in July. The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) confirmed the referral on Thursday.

Mrs Owen pleaded not guilty to all five charges after the Broad Oak Post Office branch in Sweechgate, Canterbury, was left with a shortfall of £6,000.

The CCRC said it is up to the Court of Appeal whether her convictions are unsafe and should be quashed.

She received a sentence of six months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

The convictions of Patricia Owen (right) have been referred to the Court of Appeal ( PA )

The case is being sent to the Court of Appeal posthumously following an application by Mrs Owen’s family after she died in 2003.

Dame Vera Baird KC, chairwoman of the CCRC, said: “We have more than 30 applications to refer Post Office convictions which pre-date Horizon and most of these cases are under active investigation.

“In some of these very old cases, there is a dearth of paperwork, dates or other information.

“We have exercised our powers under section 17 of the Criminal Appeal Act 1995 to require the Post Office to produce all the material they have in each case and they will provide it where it is available.”