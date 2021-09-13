Teenager arrested after army veteran dies in attack in Preston

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of an army veteran in Preston.

Frank Fishwick, 86, was assaulted in the Fulwood area of the city at around 3pm on Friday.

The former army engineer was rushed to hospital but died as a result of his injuries the following day.

A post mortem examination found his cause of death to be a consequence of the injuries he suffered during the assault.

Lancashire Police launched a murder investigation and a 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses and asking anybody who witnessed the assault or who has any information at all that they think might help to get in contact with the police.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Fishwick's family at this distressing time."

In a statement, Mr Fishwick's family said: "An adored father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by family and friends.

"He served in the Army Royal Core of Engineers and committed his working life to Leyland Motors.

"He was well liked by his friends, offered a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many.

"Our thanks are extended to Lancashire Police who are working tireless to bring justice to an unforgivable act of violence."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 0879 of 10 September 2021.