Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man told police he accidentally killed woman, court hears

Andrew Burfield, 51, is accused of murdering 33-year-old Katie Kenyon and burying her body in a grave.

Eleanor Barlow
Monday 14 November 2022 14:41
A general view of Preston Crown Court, Preston (Dave Thompson/PA)
A general view of Preston Crown Court, Preston (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man accused of murdering a woman and burying her in a makeshift grave told police he accidentally killed her when throwing an axe at a tree, a court has heard.

Andrew Burfield, 51, is accused of murdering 33-year-old Katie Kenyon on April 22 and burying her body in a grave, which he had dug the day before her death, in the Forest of Bowland in Lancashire.

On Monday, a trial at Preston Crown Court heard he had sent messages from her phone to her children and to himself after her death.

David McLachlan KC, prosecuting, told the jury Burfield was arrested following Miss Kenyon’s disappearance and interviewed four times, initially denying any knowledge of her whereabouts.

In his penultimate interview there was a “revelation” and his version of events changed, Mr McLachlan said.

Burfield, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, told police he had taken Miss Kenyon, who he had been in a relationship with since 2019, to Gisburn Forest for a picnic and she had “bet” him he could no hit her can of Coke with his axe.

The court heard he told police: “I went for the tree at the side of her and it, it hit her in head.”

He claimed she had been hit with the back of the axe and she had no other injuries, but the jury heard a post mortem showed she was struck an estimated 12 times.

Mr McLachlan said: “We now understand Mr Burfield will admit to causing all 12 injuries Katie Kenyon sustained.”

Burfield told police he then dug a hole and buried her, the jury was told.

Mr McLachlan said Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Jamie Robinson found due to the nature of the injuries, Burfield’s account of accidentally hitting Miss Kenyon with the axe was “completely implausible”.

The court heard the day before Miss Kenyon’s death Burfield borrowed a set of ladders and spade from his father and drove to Gisburn Forest.

Mr McLachlan said: “It’s the prosecution case that Andrew Burfield had been out on that night on an important mission and that was in order to dig a grave and it was to dig Katie Kenyon’s grave.

“He was in the area where her body would later be recovered for just under one hour.”

On the morning of her death, the court heard Miss Kenyon messaged Burfield saying: “Ready and excited for a new chapter.”

Mr McLachlan said CCTV showed her travelling in Burfield’s Ford Transit van on the morning of April 22 and stopping off at McDonalds on their way to Gisburn Forest.

The prosecution alleges Burfield spent just over 42 minutes in the forest, where he killed her and buried her body.

Cell site analysis showed Miss Kenyon’s phone travelling back from the forest from 11.15am.

Mr McLachlan said: “The prosecution case being on this occasion the phone may have been in Andrew Burfield’s van but Katie Kenyon certainly was not.

“Katie Kenyon, the prosecution say, at this stage, was in a carefully constructed grave that had been dug the night before by Andrew Burfield.”

The court heard Miss Kenyon’s daughter sent her a message at 12.18pm that day and received a response of two laughing face emojis.

Mr McLachlan said: “The prosecution say Katie Kenyon by this stage was dead.

“That message was not sent by her but it was part of a charade and was sent by Andrew Burfield.”

Messages were later sent from Miss Kenyon’s phone to Burfield, saying she was “truly sorry for everything”, and to her children, with a message to her daughter saying her father would be looking after her.

The court heard voicenotes Burfield left for Miss Kenyon in which he said he was “a bit worried” about her.

Her body was recovered a week after her death.

Burfield denies murder.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in