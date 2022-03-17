A teenager who killed an 86-year-old army veteran with a single punch to the nose has been jailed.

Frank Fishwick was attacked outside his home in Preston, Lancashire after he came out to confront a group of young people who had congregated in a nearby stairwell.

He initially refused medical help after the assault, but was later taken to hospital and died of internal bleeding.

Mr Fishwick had shouted out of his flat window to a group of young people on 10 September last year, telling them that they were on private property and should leave. He came out of his home to speak with them but the teenagers refused to move.

Getting frustrated, Mr Fishwick used racially offensive words towards one of the teenagers, the police said.

Nineteen year-old Mohammed Al Aaraj, who was part of the group, reacted by climbing the stairs up to the army veteran and hit him on the nose.

The elderly victim went home to call the police and, despite his nose bleeding, he told officers he did not want to seek medical attention.

When the bleeding didn’t stop he was taken to hospital in an ambulance, but died of internal bleeding the next morning.

Mohammed Al Aaraj initially pleaded not guilty to manslaughter but later changed his plea to guilty (Lancashire police)

Frank Fishwick’s family described him as an “adored father and grandfather” after his death.

In a statement, they said he would be “sadly missed by family and friends”.

“He served in the Army Royal Corps of Engineers and committed his working life to Leyland Motors,” they said.

“He was well-liked by his friends, offering a helping hand when needed and his humour brought cheer to many. Our thanks are extended to Lancashire Police who are working tirelessly to bring justice to an unforgivable act of violence.”

Judge Robert Altham sentenced Mohammed Al Aaraj to four years in a young offenders institution for manslaughter, saying: “The comments made by Mr Fishwick do form part of the background in this case, however even the making of those comments cannot begin to excuse the defendant, a young man, punching a 86-year-old man in the face.”

Frank Fishwick died of internal bleeding after being hit in the face (Lancashire Police)

Paul Robinson, senior crown prosecutor at the North West Crown Prosecution Service, said: “This is an extremely tragic case. Frank Fishwick had simply asked the teenagers to move on, had they done so, he would still be alive today.

“Frank was frustrated and used inappropriate language that cannot be condoned, but Mohammed Al Aaraj and his friends could have simply walked away, and they chose not to.

“I hope this case will serve as a reminder that violence can have devastating consequences and that one blow is enough to take someone’s life.”

Mr Robinson added: “Losing Frank has been devastating for his daughter who lives abroad. Sadly, she hadn’t seen her father for some time due to the pandemic. Nothing can make up for Frank losing his life in the way he did.

“I hope his family can take some comfort in knowing that Al Aaraj has been brought to justice for his reckless actions that day.”