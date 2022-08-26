Jump to content
Trial date set for man charged with the murder of Tyson Fury’s cousin

Liam O’Prey is accused of killing Rico Burton, who was stabbed to death outside a bar in Altrincham.

Pat Hurst
Friday 26 August 2022 10:56
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed (PA)
A trial date has been set for a man accused of murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Prey, 21, appeared via videolink from custody for a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court before Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Recorder of Manchester.

He is accused of the murder of Rico Burton, 31, who was stabbed to death outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of last Sunday.

O’Prey, who wore a grey sweatshirt and black tracksuit bottoms, spoke only to confirm his identity and said “thank you” to the judge as he was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing.

A lone floral tribute at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham (PA)
Judge Dean told O’Prey the next hearing in his case will be held on October 21 and a provisional date for his trial, expected to last seven days, was set for February 6 next year.

No bail application was made and O’Prey was remanded into custody.

He is also charged with the malicious wounding of a teenager, possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.

A 20-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail pending ongoing inquiries.

Greater Manchester Police said a 17-year-old boy critically injured during the incident had received life-saving treatment from members of the public at the scene.

The teenager was described as being in a stable condition.

Mr Burton’s death prompted his boxing champion cousin to post an impassioned plea on social media about knife crime, declaring that “this needs to stop”.

In his Instagram post, Fury said: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment… RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. see you soon.”

