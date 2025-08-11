Priest brutally attacked at own church in front of shocked parishioners

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A priest was subjected to a brutal attack in his own church the week before he was to retire.

Father John Murray was reportedly struck on the head at St Patrick’s Church in Downpatrick, Co Down, on Sunday.

He had been approached by a man who asked if he would hear his confession ahead of the morning service.

Fr Murray was then attacked as shocked parishioners arrived for mass.

Fr Murray, who was hospitalised after the incident, had been due to retire later this week.

He was in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital on Monday.

open image in gallery Police at a house in the Marian Park area of Downpatrick, Co Down ( PA Wire )

Police have said the attack may be linked to the death of a man in Downpatrick, who had been named locally as Stephen Brannigan.

A 30-year-old man remains in police custody being questioned on suspicion of murder after Mr Brannigan was found dead at an address in Marian Park at about 12pm on Sunday.

Prayers are to be offered for both the Brannigan family and Fr Murray at a service led by Bishop Alan McGuckian in St Colmcille’s Church in Downpatrick on Tuesday morning.

On Monday morning, investigators were seen at a house in Marian Park. A red and white scarf, a Liverpool FC flag and also flowers were left at the fence of the property.

“Canon Murray continues to receive exceptional care,” The Downpatrick Family of Parishes said.

“He is stable and comfortable.”

open image in gallery The incident happened in Downpatrick on Sunday morning

They added that St Patrick’s Church and its grounds remained closed on Monday.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath described shock and disbelief in Downpatrick following the events of Sunday.

“First of all the community would want to have thoughts and prayers with the family of the deceased individual, and I know that that community in and around the Marian Park area will wrap around them and support them,” he told the BBC.

“Then the shocking nature and the graphic nature of the attack on Father Murray on what was supposed to be the commencement of his retirement, in a public manner and in daylight, exposes an awful lot of vulnerability in that scenario but also more widely, for clergy across Ireland, and other workers in the community, what can happen in the blink of an eye.”