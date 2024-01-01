Teenage boy stabbed to death minutes before midnight at NYE celebration

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenage boy was stabbed to death just minutes before midnight in front of hundreds of people celebrating New Year’s Eve on Primrose Hill.

The boy, aged 16, was fatally wounded at the popular viewing point for fireworks across central London at 11.40pm. A murder investigation has now been launched after he was pronounced dead at the scene shortly before midnight.

Video from the scene shows police cars driving through crowds of revellers, some with children on their shoulders, as officers tried to reach the fatally wounded boy.

Police officers performed first aid on the teenager before London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance paramedics arrived.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said the boy’s family have been informed of his death and are being supported by specialist officers.

Metropolitan Police have appealed for witnesses with detectives believing the London hotspot was busy with people gathering to see in the New Year.

Extensive police cordons remain in place as officers conduct forensic examinations of the scene and the surrounding area.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into police custody.

Officers believe the area was busy with people at the time. If you saw what happened or have information, mobile phone footage or other material that can help us, please call 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 6649/31 Dec.

To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.